FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that left a woman dead in 2019.

Leon Lumpking, 29, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder, robbery and battery charges according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Lumpkin shot and killed 20-year-old Arrianna Henderson at the Chapel Oaks Apartments.

Lumpkin is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17 and could face up to 65 years in prison.