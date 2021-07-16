Man pleads guilty in case of murder, dismemberment of Silver Alert subject

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the suspects in a grisly Allen County murder case has pleaded guilty.

RELATED: Men accused of dismembering victim’s body

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, 20-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in the death of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen.

Nguyen went missing on April 23rd, and a Silver Alert was issued to help find him, but police say he had been murdered by 21-year-old Matthew Cramer of Elkhart County after he gave Cramer a ride to Fort Wayne. Carreon-Hamilton is accused of helping Cramer dismember the man’s body and then placing the remains in the man’s van.