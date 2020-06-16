Man now charged with murder in apartment stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of stabbing a woman to death last week in her apartment is now charged with murder.

David Lee Cortez Suel, 51, had earlier charges of aggravated battery and failing to register as a child molester dropped Tuesday in Allen Superior Court according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Woman killed in home invasion at Baldwin Creek Apartments

Cortez-Suel is accused of stabbing Crystal C. Holmes, 48 of Fort Wayne, to death back on June 10 at the Baldwin Creek Apartments.

Cortez-Suel could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted.