FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after Fort Wayne Police say someone broke into her apartment and stabbed her.

The stabbing happened at around 9-AM today at the Baldwin Creek Apartments in the 2100 Block of Hobson Road, according to our Partners in News at ABC-21. The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau. The investigation is continuing.