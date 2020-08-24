Man makes plea deal to avoid murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to battery in a deal that saw prosecutors drop murder charges.

21-year-old Devyn Yancey was charged with murder and robbery in the August 2016 death of 18-year-old Brian Quintana, but after one trial ended with an acquittal on the robbery charges and a hung jury on the murder accusation, Yancey made a deal with prosecutors Friday to plead guilty to aggravated battery in the case.

The Journal Gazette reports that move will save him decades, as he now faces up to 16 years in prison. If he had been convicted of murder, the sentence could have been up to 65 years.

Police say Yancey and another man met with Quintana at the Woodbridge Apartments and planned to rob him, but a struggle ensued in Quintana’s car, and the other man, Kevin Hamilton, ended up shooting him in the chest. Hamilton was sentenced to 74 years in prison for his role in the case.