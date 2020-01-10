Deadlocked jury forces retrial in murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man’s murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury Thursday.

The jury debated for nine hours, but couldn’t decide whether or not 20-year-old Devyn Yancey was responsible for Brian Quintana’s death in 2016.

According to the Journal Gazette, prosecutors had argued that it happened in a robbery-gone-wrong that Yancey allegedly orchestrated.

Another man involved in the case, who had actually pulled the trigger, is currently serving 74 years in prison for murder. In Yancey’s case, Indiana law says if someone dies while committing another crime, even if you didn’t kill them, you can still be charged for their death.

Jurors did find Yancey not guilty of robbery, although he apparently admitted to it in a recorded phone call at the Allen County Jail. Yancey’s attorney claims he backed out of the plan before it took place.

Prosecutors will go for a retrial on the murder charge.