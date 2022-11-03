Man involved in police shooting dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a police action shooting Wednesday afternoon died as a result of his injuries.

Police were initially called to the scene regarding a domestic disturbance that involved a suspect that was possibly armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.

The Coroner’s office says that the incident happened at Hoagland Ave. and Butler St., with death being pronounced in the operating room.

The deceased has been identified as Wyatt Beckler, 18, of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was been determined to be gunshot wounds, while his manner of death a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.