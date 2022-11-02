Armed man shot by Fort Wayne police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that an officer shot a man that pulled a gun on a woman.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they later found a man in the area of Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue. He allegedly refused police commands, with police then firing at him when he showed a gun.

The suspect is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as details are released.