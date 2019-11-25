Man gets maximum sentence in barbershop murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man convicted of murdering his barber this spring received the maximum sentence Monday.

James L. Dodson, Jr., 34, was sentenced to 87-and-a-half years in prison for shooting and killing Michael LoVett Jr., according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Dodson received 65 years for murder, 2-and-a-half years for criminal recklessness and 20 years for use of a firearm during the act.

Dodson was charged in April, but was on the run until he was found by US Marshals in Mississippi back in May.

Dodson shot and killed LoVett Jr., 46, at the Legendary Barbershop near Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard back on April 9 after they began arguing while LoVett was cutting Dodson’s hair. Dodson left and returned later and shot LoVett several times.