Arrest made in barbershop shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was wanted for the fatal shooting of a Fort Wayne businessman was arrested this week in Mississippi.

James Dodson, Jr. was arrested Thursday in Starkville and is waiting to be sent back to Fort Wayne, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say he shot Michael LoVett Jr. last month in front of LoVett’s barbershop on Lake Avenue.

The two men allegedly got into an argument while LoVett was cutting Dodson’s hair. Police say Dodson left before his haircut was done, then returned later and shot him.