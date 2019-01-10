Man found guilty of murder in Easter morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been convicted of murder for a fatal Easter morning shooting.

In a trial that began Tuesday and lasted through Thursday afternoon, jurors found Tyrion McNair, 25, guilty of shooting and killing Javon Burnett.

The Journal Gazette reports prosecutors say McNair shot Burnett 13 times, and fired his gun at least 20 times, back on April 1.

Burnett was found dead between two buildings at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments on Easter morning.

Joshua Smiley, 21, pleaded guilty last week to assisting a criminal. He was sentenced to three years in prison over Burnett’s death.

