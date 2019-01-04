Man makes plea deal over Easter morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has admitted to his part in a fatal shooting that happened last Easter morning.

21-year-old Joshua Smiley pleaded guilty Thursday to assisting a criminal in a plea deal that will sentence him to three years in prison over the death of 26-year-old Javon Burnett. The Journal Gazette reports the deal will see murder and weapons charges dismissed.

Burnett’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds between two apartment buildings on April 1st.

25-year-old Tyrion McNair is also charged in Burnett’s death. His trial starts Monday.