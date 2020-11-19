Man found guilty in 2018 Kroger shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of attempted murder in a shooting that happened nearly two years ago.

A jury found 33-year-old Marr Brown guilty in Allen Superior Court Wednesday. Brown shot a man three times inside the Kroger store on North Clinton Street in December 2018.

He told police he shot the man in self-defense, both in response to several threats from the man in the past and also because he thought the man had a gun.

The Journal Gazette reports that the jury also found him guilty of criminal recklessness; he faces 10 to 42 years in prison.