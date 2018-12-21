Arrest made in Kroger shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police along with agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Service have made an arrest after a shooting at a Kroger left a man in critical condition.

Officers arrested Marr Peter Brown at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Dolphin Drive, near South Hanna Street.

Police responded to the shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting left James Michael Walker Jr. of Fort Wayne, 46, in critical condition. Officers believe Walker was targeted.

Brown is facing a charge of attempted murder and is currently held in the Allen County Jail.