Man found dead in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the apparent shooting death of one man early this morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lafayette and Williams at 6:35am on reports of a man lying in a grassy area nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and speaking to residents.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.