Man facing murder charge in Aug. 8 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly Aug. 8 shooting.

Fort Wayne Police say they arrested Jonathan Taylor Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.

RELATED: Shooting in southeast Fort Wayne leaves one dead

Taylor is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jaiyvian Hamilton, 23 of Fort Wayne, back on Aug. 8 at the Villages of Hanna.

Police previously arrested Michael D. Glover, 19. He is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.