UPDATED: Monday afternoon shooting in southeast Fort Wayne leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on a report “that a friend was shot” and multiple other calls about gunshots being heard.

On arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene by medics, but died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested Michael D. Glover, 19. He is preliminarily charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.