Man expresses remorse over woman’s death, denies intent to kill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars on a murder conviction says he didn’t mean to do it.

56-year-old Robert Littlejohn says in a court filing that while he was involved in a fight last September at a home on Roosevelt Avenue, his “intent was not to kill” Kennedy Laramore. She was stabbed to death.

“I wake up at night thinking about that family, teary-eyed, and think about how they have to deal with this and how sorry I am,” he said.

The Journal Gazette reports that Littlejohn could be sentenced to between 45 and 65 years in prison, with a requirement of serving at least 75% of his sentence, meaning he will likely never be free again.

Littlejohn has also pushed for his conviction to be overturned.