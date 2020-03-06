Jury convicts Fort Wayne man of fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who claimed self-defense in the stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman last year has been found guilty of murder.

56-year-old Robert Littlejohn is 6-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 255 pounds, but his lawyer claimed he only killed Kennedy Laramore, who was 5-feet-tall, in a case of self-defense, pointing to minor injuries to Littlejohn’s chest.

The jury didn’t buy it, according to the Journal Gazette, as he was convicted yesterday and will face a minimum of almost 34 years behind bars when he’s sentenced on April 17th.

Prosecutors argued that he chased down the woman and stabbed her in the heart and one of her lungs.