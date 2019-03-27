Man dead in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a shooting near a Fort Wayne school last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Smith Street, near Abbett Elementary School, at about 10:31pm on several reports of gunshots in the area.

Police found a man in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home there, and paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It appears he was hit by gunfire that came from outside the home, similar to a shooting on Gaywood Drive last week that wounded two people.

Police haven’t released details on the victim or if a suspect has been determined yet.