Man convicted of murder in Shane Nguyen case, jury recommends life without parole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man charged with murder in the dismemberment of a Fort Wayne man was convicted by an Allen County jury Wednesday.

Matthew Cramer II, 22, was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the killing of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021 according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21. Cramer was convicted following a seven-day jury trial.

Nguyen was reported missing on April 23, 2021, with a Silver Alert issued. His remains were later found in his van.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 21, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement back in July of 2021. His sentencing is set for Friday.

UPDATE: The jury has recommended that Cramer serve life without parole.