Man convicted in 2020 fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was convicted in a fatal stabbing case Friday.

Michael D. Foster, 53, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Warrell Booher, 48, in Jan. 2020 according to the Journal Gazette. He was originally charged with murder.

Foster stabbed Booher during a fight at the East Central Towers back on Jan. 24 of last year.

Foster faces anywhere from 10 to 30 years in prison, with his sentencing set for June.