FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is now charged with murder in the stabbing death of Warrell Booher last week.

Michael D. Foster, 52, had his charges upgraded to murder from aggravated battery Thursday morning, according to the Journal Gazette.

Foster is accused of stabbing Booher, 48, last Friday night at around 6 p.m. at the East Central Towers apartments during a fight.

Foster faces up to 65 years in prison.