Man convicted for kidnapping, rape at school bus stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Fort Wayne school bus stop and raping her has been convicted by an Allen County jury.

Police say 36-year-old William Ray grabbed the girl from the bus stop at Smith Street and East Rudisill Boulevard on the morning of November 29th, dragged her to a nearby shed, and sexually assaulted her.

The Journal Gazette reports that the girl used her cell phone to contact a friend for help during the attack; that led to her mom catching Ray at the scene.

He was found guilty of rape, kidnapping, criminal confinement, burglary, and sexual battery, and will be sentenced on November 8th. Ray faces up to 16 years in prison for the rape charge alone.