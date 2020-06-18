Man charged with murder in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of a deadly shooting is now charged with murder.

Timothy Hall Jr., 26, is now charged with murder, pointing a firearm at another person, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and using a gun to commit a crime. The charges stem from the Saturday shooting death of his brother-in-law, Manuel Mendez, 34, in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to deadly weekend shooting

Hall was originally charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and carrying a handgun without a permit until those were dropped Thursday in Allen Superior Court.

Hall could face up to 65 years in prison for murder, and using a gun to commit a crime could add another 20 years to his sentence if convicted.

Police say Hall had a two-year-old in the vehicle during a chase that included him crashing into two other vehicles before he was arrested.