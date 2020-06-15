Man arrested in connection to deadly weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.

Timothy Hall Jr., 26, was arrested Sunday after a chase with officers. Police say Hall was a part of two crashes, with the second crash disabling his car. Hall was arrested, and a two-year-old child in the vehicle was discovered. That child was safe.

Hall is accused of shooting Manuel Mendez to death in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive early Saturday morning. Police say Mendez confronted Hall about pointing a gun at someon because they didn’t want him drinking and driving with a child in his car. That’s when Hall shot Mendez.

Hall is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and carrying a handgun without a permit.