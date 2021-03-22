Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife Friday morning.

David N. Carwile, 56, was charged with murder Monday according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents reveal that Carwile shot and killed his wife, Joyce Carwile, at their home in the 4400 block of Alverado Drive.

RELATED: Fort Wayne woman dies after Friday morning shooting

The victim called police Thursday night after an argument. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Carwile has a court hearing Monday afternoon.