UPDATED: Fort Wayne woman dies after Friday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is dead after an apparent domestic situation turned deadly just before 9:30 Friday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Alvarado drive and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds a few houses away.

Witnesses said her husband had left after an altercation. He was located a short time later by police and taken into custody. The woman was transported in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s office ruled the victim’s cause of death due to gunshot wounds and the manner of death a homicide. However, the woman’s identity has not yet been released pending official notification of the next of kin.