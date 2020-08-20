Man charged with June 19th murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been charged with murder over a shooting that happened two months ago.

Trenton Fye was charged this week with murder, plus a firearm charge, in the shooting death of 28-year-old Kenneth Frierson back on June 19th. According to the Journal Gazette, Frierson’s mother fired shots of her own at Fye through her bedroom door when the shooting took place inside her home.

Fye was shot in the abdomen; police followed the blood trail to a house where he had gone for a ride to the hospital.

His trial is expected to start on September 15th.