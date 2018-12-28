Links Wonderland suspected shooter now facing charges for battering wife while out on bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man facing attempted murder charges after a shooting at Links Wonderland is now facing domestic battery charges after allegedly beating his wife while out on bail.

Gabriel Hicks, 30, was arrested in October for the September 21 shooting that left two people in critical condition.

Both victims in the shooting remain hospitalized.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report he posted bond on November 19, and while he was out, attempted to strangle his wife and hit her during an argument on December 22.

His wife told police she and Hicks were on their way home from a bar when they got into an argument. He reportedly grabbed her by the throat and started choking her with two hands.

His wife said she almost lost consciousness and that he hit her about 20 times, and choked her twice. At one point, she tried getting out of the car, but he grabbed her and continued hitting her.

When police found her, she had a black eye, cut lip, strangulation marks, a bloody ear and her face was swollen.

Hicks is now facing felony strangulation and domestic battery charges, and has a hearing scheduled for December 31.

His next hearing for the attempted murder charges related to the shooting is set for February 15, 2019.

This is not the first time Hicks has been arrested for domestic violence. Court records show he was convicted of strangulation in 2009 and 2014.