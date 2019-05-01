Man charged in death of two-year-old out of jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man charged in the death of a two-year-old has bonded out of jail.

Shane Patton, 31, was arrested back in October, and charged with three counts of felony neglect in the death of two-year-old Jocelyn Belcher. Jocelyn’s body was found in her home on January 27 wrapped in a blanket.

Crystal Belcher, Jocelyn’s mother, is also charged in the case.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Patton posted bond Wednesday, and was released from the Allen County Jail around noon.

Patton is still awaiting trial and faces 18-and-a-half years in prison if convicted.