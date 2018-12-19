More charges added in Belcher case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen Superior Court judge added additional charges against a New Haven mother and her boyfriend in the death of her two-year-old daughter.

An additional neglect charge was added Wednesday for Crystal Belcher, 29, and Shane Patton, 31, according to the Journal Gazette. The pair was already each charged with two counts of felony neglect back in April. They could face up to 18-and-a-half years in prison.

Jocelyn Belcher’s body was found in her home on Jan. 27 wrapped in a blanket.

Crystal, her mother, earlier claimed her daughter’s death was accidental.