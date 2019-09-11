Man charged in crash that killed K-9

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne man accused of causing a crash that killed a Whitley County K-9 is now charged with multiple counts.

Clarance Shearer is charged with serious violent offender in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance causing the death of a law enforcement animal, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Shearer is accused of leading police on a multi-county chase in July, crashing his car into a police vehicle and killing K-9 Cas in Whitley County.

He is also facing multiple charges out of Marshall County that have not yet been filed.