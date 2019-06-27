Man arrested in weekend murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man wanted in the weekend murder of Frashaun Striverson.

Amiracle Phifer, 22, was arrested Thursday. He is facing a charge of murder in the shooting death of Striverson back on June 23.

RELATED: Allen County Coroner identifies victim in Sunday morning shooting

Police were called to the intersection of Colerick Street and Central Drive just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired. Police found a blood trail and later discovered Striverson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses and surveillance video helped lead them to Phifer.