Allen County Coroner identifies victim in Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the intersection of Colerick Street and Central Drive just after 3 a.m. to several reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police found a blood trail that led to a man lying on the ground near the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Frashaune Lamont Striverson, 37 of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner reports he died from gunshot wounds and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

While police were investigating, another man was taken to a local hospital where doctors report he had life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe he was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.