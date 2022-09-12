Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case.

Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.

RELATED: Independence Day Shooting Leaves One Dead And One In Life Threatening Condition

Keys was shot and killed in the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Both men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.