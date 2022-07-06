UPDATED: Independence Day Shooting Leaves One Dead And One In Life Threatening Condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating an Independence Day shooting in Fort Wayne.

Shortly before 9 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street in regards to two adult males being shot.

When they arrived, they found both males in rear of the residence, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One male was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries while the second male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has since identified the deceased victim as Calvin Jamere Keys, 27 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app. This incident remains under investigation.