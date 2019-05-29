Man arrested in connection with Sherman Boulevard shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Sherman Boulevard earlier this month.

On May 15, police were called to the 2500 block of Sherman Blvd. where they found a man in a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was in serious condition.

The victim was later able to identify a suspect in the shooting – Bryant Aron, 34. He was arrested on outstanding warrants last Friday.

While Aron was incarcerated, police were able to piece together his involvement in the shooting, and he was formally charged with Aggravated Battery on Tuesday.

Aron is currently in Allen County Lockup awaiting arraignment.