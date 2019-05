FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating an early morning shooting just south of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Sherman Blvd., between Goshen Avenue and West State Blvd., at about 6:44am today according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Police on the scene said one person was found inside a house in serious condition.

The area was blocked off to traffic for a while as police cleared the scene. No suspect information was released.