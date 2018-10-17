Man arrested in connection with Fort Wayne toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a two-year-old girl.

Shane Patton was arrested Wednesday morning on Chandler Drive, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

He was wanted on a felony neglect charge in connection to the death of two-year-old Jocelyn Belcher back on January 27. Belcher was found unconscious in her home in the 200 block of East Butler Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patton is booked in the Allen County Jail where detectives are interviewing him.

Crystal Belcher was charged with neglect in the toddler’s death back in April.