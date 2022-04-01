Man arrested in connection to Wednesday bank robbery

BUTLER, Indiana (WOWO): A man wanted in connection to a robbery at a Fort Wayne bank has been arrested.

Jason Cody Sowers, 30 of Auburn, was taken into custody in Butler Thursday afternoon in a joint effort including Fort Wayne Police, Butler Police, Indiana State Police and the FBI.

Sowers has an outstanding warrant out of Huntington County and he is also facing a felony robbery charge.

RELATED: FWPD searching for armed robbery suspect

He is accused of robbing the Flagstar Bank at 901 W. State Blvd. on Wednesday, March 30.