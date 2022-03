FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday at a near-northwest side bank.

Police were called to the Flagstar Bank located at 901 W. State Blvd. at 12:44 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. The suspect pictured above allegedly left with an unknown amount of money.

If you recognize this person or have any information, call 911 or FWPD at 260-427-1201.