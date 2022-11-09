Man arrested in connection to shooting at Mitchell’s Sports Bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection to the Aug. shooting at Mitchell’s Sports Bar on the city’s southwest side.

Officers arrested Jaleen Willis, 23, Tuesday night following a traffic stop near E. Coliseum Blvd. and Parnell Avenue.

Willis was wanted on several outstanding warrants and for a shooting at the sports bar back on Aug. 17.

He is faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and violating his pre-trial service agreement by unlawfully carrying a handgun.