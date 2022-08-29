UPDATED: FWPD investigating early Saturday shooting outside Mitchell’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after two people suffered minor injuries from an early Saturday morning shooting outside a popular sports bar on the city’s southwest side.

Police say the shooting happened in the common area outside of Mitchell’s, located in the 6100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Westland Centre mall at 1:25 a.m.

Police say a preliminary report found that two small groups of people got into a fight inside Mitchell’s and then gunshots were fired outside in the common area. A woman reportedly not involved was struck. She was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A man arrived a local hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds related to the incident. He also suffered minor injuries.

Police say that Mitchell’s was open at the time of the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.