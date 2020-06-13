UPDATED: One killed after overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was killed after an overnight shooting in north Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Gillmore Drive at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday on an unknown report after a 911 call of a woman screaming. When officers were on the way, they received several calls of shots fired.

Once on the scene, police found a man in the yard who had been shot. Paramedics tried to save the victim. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Manuel M. Mendez, 34. His cause of death was ruled due to multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. This is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.

Witnesses told police of a potential vehicle involved in the incident and a possible gunman. Officers found the vehicle near the scene and arrested a man after a short chase.

Police are still gathering evidence at this time. If you have any additional information, call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.