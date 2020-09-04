Man arrested for Wednesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest was made Thursday in an ongoing murder investigation in Fort Wayne.

Police arrived at a home in the 2500 block of River Cove Trail to serve a murder warrant on Darryl “Antone” Davis. Davis was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at the Shell Quick Stop on East State Blvd early Wednesday morning.

Davis was taken into custody without incident moments after police arrived at the apartment. Four other persons of interest are being sought, but police say Davis was the one who fired the fatal shot.

Officers say help from the public aided in piecing together information that led to the arrest.