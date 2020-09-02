UPDATED: Man killed in early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a shooting at a Fort Wayne gas station early this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the Quick Stop in the 3000 block of East State Blvd. at 1:34am after an altercation in the entryway of the business led to the shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim inside the business with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the victim as Stephon T. Holland, 22 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death is homicide. This is the 34th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

Witnesses say the suspects involved in the shooting fled on foot, heading east, before police arrived. If you have any information on this case, call the FWPD detective bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).