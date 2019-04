FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old last year.

According to a Fort Wayne Police Department press release, 23-year-old Ammar Haroun was arrested Friday at 5:15pm for the July 21, 2018 murder of Carlos Hamilton in the parking lot of the North Coliseum Walgreens.

He was booked in to the Allen County Jail on a charge of Murder. No further details were released.