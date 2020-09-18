Man arrested and charged with murder in 2019 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged with murder in a 2019 shooting death.

Demetre Payton, 27, was arrested and served a murder warrant yesterday at the Allen County Jail. Police say he was being held there for possession of a handgun without a permit.

RELATED: Saturday morning homicide victim identified

Payton is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jamarcus Kindred. Police were called to a parking lot near Lafayette and Williams at 6:35 a.m. back on July 27 of last year. Kindred was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.