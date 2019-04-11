Man arrested after gun fired in hotel room

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO): A man has been arrested after a gun went off Wednesday morning at the downtown Hilton Hotel.

Robert Victor Garza Jr., 40 of Crown Point, was arrested and booked just after 7 a.m. and is facing a charge of criminal recklessness, according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Accidental shooting at Fort Wayne hotel Wednesday

Police say he accidentally fired a gun in his room, with the bullet traveling into a nearby room. Officers found a bullet hole in the room’s mirror, but the woman in the room was not hurt.

Police add that Garza had three handguns. He was released Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.